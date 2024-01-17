Netbet introduces EGT Digital’s high-potential content to its online casino in Romania

The partnership will strengthen the position of EGT Digital as one of the preferred providers of high-quality gaming content.

The partnership includes titles from Bell Link, Clover Chance, and High Cash jackpots, already available at the leading Romanian betting site.

Press Release.- EGT Digital made one more breakthrough in Romania. The titles from Bell Link, Clover Chance and High Cash jackpots are already at the disposal of visitors to the Romanian betting site www.netbet.ro/.

Horia Valuch, COO of Netbet Romania, said: “EGT Digital’s games and jackpots are well-known to our customers and it was only a matter of time to add them to our online casino.

“They caught the attention immediately after their integration just like we expected, and we are planning to enrich the players’ choice with more slots from the Bulgarian provider very soon.”

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, also shared her satisfaction with the agreement, expressing pleasure in collaborating with top betting sites such as Netbet, which enjoys widespread popularity among players due to the diverse range of gaming content it provides.

“We are happy that the operator provided us with the opportunity to strengthen our position as one of the preferred providers of high-quality gaming content”, commented Drumeva.