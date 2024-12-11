Vibra Solutions integrates Ortiz Gaming content

‘Go to’ LatAm platform developer adds well-known land-based and online provider to extensive partner network.

Press release.- Vibra Solutions, a go-to platform developer for LatAm, has integrated Ortiz Gaming’s well-known land-based and online bingo portfolio into its extensive network of third-party premium partners.

Vibra Solutions platform customers will have access to Ortiz Gaming’s vast content library built over two decades including videobingo online & land-based content purpose-built for multiple regulated markets.

Ortiz Gaming is a multinational developer of electronic bingo games and online content, as well as operating gaming facilities in several countries all over the world, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Founded 20 years ago in Brazil it has a track record of delivering high-quality games and services across land-based casinos and online.

Vibra Solutions’ diverse platform content library, boosted even further by the addition of Ortiz Gaming content, contains a comprehensive range of highly engaging slots, table games, video bingo, digital scratch cards and a new series of Quick games that are proving popular with a new generation of real-money players.

Vibra Solutions products focus on three key areas. This includes a sportsbook and casino platform with multiple levels of customization and flexibility; a content aggregation platform including the most popular game providers in the industry, featuring slots, crash games, table games, live casino, and lottery; and a state-of-the-art EGM platform allowing operators to distribute these products through retail terminals.

In the last few months leading brands across the region have gone live with Vibra Solutions using its flexible and customisable software to create advanced, bespoke platforms to suit their specific needs. Each one has been provided with tailor-made technology that fits their exact requirements plus the personal time and attention they need to succeed from the Vibra Solutions team.

Federico Saini, CCO of Vibra Gaming, said: “Ortiz is one of the industry’s most well-known and well-respected content providers with its roots, similar to Vibra Gaming, in Latam, providing high-quality land-based and video bingo online content. We have a huge amount in common and are delighted to partner with the Ortiz team.”

Elias Liberas, VP of Sales, Ortiz Gaming, said: “Vibra Gaming is a provider we have been following for its diverse proprietary online content and platform development, its rapid growth and widespread penetration across the Latam market, and its team of experts whose igaming knowledge and experience is second-to-none. We look forward to working together.”