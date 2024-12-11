Abios enhances esoccer solution with bet builder launch

Kambi esports division Abios’ esoccer bet builder goes live, further growing its product alongside improvements in uptime and content availability.

Press release.- Abios has strengthened its market-leading esoccer offering with the launch of bet builder alongside additional product improvements including more events and higher market availability.

The proprietary bet builder brings extensive combinability features to Abios’ esoccer offering, delivering experiences proven to engage bettors in traditional soccer. Bet Builder bets on soccer stood at 18 per cent of the Kambi network handle during UEFA Euro 2024, and 24 per cent for the Copa América.

Since launching its automated odds feed on the Kambi network Abios has increased the number of monthly events by 300 per cent year-on-year, alongside significant enhancements to market availability. This has been enabled through the esports division’s automated odds modelling and official data partnership with BETER.

Abios has updated its proprietary models to cater to the increased offering, triggering events even faster and enabling improved uptime, market efficiency and refresh rates. The update includes several infrastructure improvements, allowing the company to increase content availability faster and cover more matches.

The product suite will be available to operators within and outside the Kambi partner network, and partners already connected will be able to receive it instantly.

Anton Janér, Abios’ founder and managing director, said: “Esoccer has seen tremendous success across multiple partners, as it helps operators fill in the gaps in the seasonal sports calendar.

“This year, we went into the field with the ambition to push the envelope of product development in esports betting, which we have found to be lagging compared to traditional sports. With esoccer, we are truly bringing the best in sports to esports and taking full advantage of the digital nature of esports, and it’s something both me and the team are very proud of.”