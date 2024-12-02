EGT Digital wins the “Online Provider of the Year” prize from BEGE Awards 2024

EGT Digital took the award in recognition of the wide variety of igaming products and services it offers.

Press release.- EGT Digital celebrates being named the “Online Provider of the Year” at the 15th edition of the prestigious BEGE Awards competition. The official ceremony was held on November 27 and accolades in 32 categories were presented to people and companies for their exceptional achievements in the gaming and entertainment industry.

EGT Digital took the award in recognition of the wide variety of igaming products and services it offers. The company’s ever-growing portfolio of casino games enjoys great popularity in a number of markets around the world. Players appreciate their perfect combination of eye-catching genuine design, high winning chances, and many captivating bonus features. The in-house developed “all-in-one” betting platform X-Nave is a versatile solution, providing the advanced technology and tools operators need to ensure the success of their online business.

Vladimir Dokov, CEO of EGT Digital, said: “Thanks to its forward-thinking developments, EGT Digital has quickly established itself as a preferred igaming provider both locally and globally. This award is a very valuable distinction for us and reaffirms our commitment to creating innovative products and promoting responsible gaming.”

Meanwhile, EGT Digital’s igaming platform X-Nave was distinguished as the “Online Platform of the Year” at the Golden Spade’s Awards 2024. The company received the prize at a glamorous ceremony held on November 26 at the Hyatt Regency Sofia Hotel. The event, organised for the second consecutive year by the Association of Organizers of Gambling Games and Activities in Bulgaria (AOGGAB), recognised excellence across 12 categories.