TaDa Gaming unleashes the power of the Aztecs in Lucky Jaguar

According to the casino content provider, wild bonus multipliers and a fixed multiplier “enhance gameplay with every spin.”

Press release.- TaDa Gaming is revealing the Aztec treasure in Lucky Jaguar. With three rows, three reels and five fixed play lines, this fast gameplay slot delivers wild bonuses and multiplier bonuses alongside the TaDa Extra Bets and Lock and Respin features.

The wealth of the Aztec empire is waiting in Lucky Jaguar in both the main game and the bonus game, which can trigger randomly at any time to deliver the Lock and Respin feature.

Before each game, one Aztec symbol is randomly chosen and, when the bonus game triggers, only that selected symbol, the Jaguar Wild or blank positions will spin out. Each spin will lock the symbols into place and spin again until the grid is filled or there are no more winning combinations.

The Jaguar Wild can substitute for any symbol and add a multiplier to winning paylines ranging in value from 0.5x, 1x, 2x, 3x, 5x, 8x, 10x, 15x, 20x, 30x to a hefty 50x. When multiple Wilds appear, all the multiplied paylines are added together taking the win potential to mega levels.

Plus, when all symbols on the reels match in a winning combination, an extra multiplier bonus of 10x is awarded for super wins and this could include five paylines of matching Wilds.

For those players who want to make their own luck in addition to that of the Jaguar, clicking the Extra Bet button will increase the number of Wilds appearing and double the chance of triggering the Bonus game, enhancing the win potential and intensifying the excitement.

Sean Liu, head of product management, TaDa Gaming, said: “Lucky Jaguar is a stunning slot full of different ways to win up to 4,500x. Players will be fully engaged with the rapid gameplay and generous multipliers to 50x which deliver significant win potential.”

Available in over 20 languages with 100+ currency choices, Lucky Jaguar is available to play from December 11, 2024.

TaDa Gaming currently releases up to four games a month to join its constantly growing and diverse portfolio. “Renowned especially for its industry-changing fishing-shooting games, TaDa Gaming is proud to be driving innovation across the igaming landscape,” said the company.