EGT Digital to make a debut at ICE London 2023

EGT is ready for its debut at ICE London, February 7-9, 2023, at ExCel London.

Press release.- EGT Digital will participate in ICE London for the very first time in the 2023 edition of the show. The company will demonstrate its rich variety of iGaming solutions along with EGT on a modern high-tech stand, which undoubtedly will become one of the most attended locations at the exhibition.

Among the main highlights of EGT Digital’s product display will be the jackpot solution Clover Chance and its newest additions: the recently launched Sugartime, the titles from Super Fruits Series and Burning Clover Series, as well as the brand-new Karnak Treasure.

With a captivating “candy” design, gameplay including cascading reels, Buy-in, Free spins, Multiplier, and Scatter and compatible with the multi-level mystery jackpot with 4 progressive levels Clover Chance jackpot, Sugartime quickly won the hearts of the players.

The new fruit series of EGT Digital Super Fruits, containing 3 titles, offers more games with a different number of paylines and the Burning Hot video slot series, consisting of 5 games, bets on the traditional casino concept but is presented in an innovative and more attractive way for the fans of the online gaming.

Karnak Treasure will take the players to enthralling adventures into mysterious ancient worlds and will provide them with numerous options for winning through its Free spins, Expanding symbol, and Re-spins features. The top-performing Bell Link, High Cash, and the 5 symbol-driven progressive jackpots will complement the online slot selection for the exhibition.

Those tempted to test their luck instantly will be able to enjoy EGT Digital’s wide range of instant games, which stand out with original in-house design, classic rules and smooth gameplay. In addition, they are provided with an attractive Jackpot shared between multiple games and offering a free spins feature.

EGT Digital’s in-house developed all-in-one betting platform X-Nave, which includes four modules, will be also at display. The sports product offers a full range of promotional features and it could be both part of the whole solution or a separate product for integrations with third parties. The brand-new self-service betting terminal, which is a next-generation solution in the sports betting retail technology, will unfold its great potential as well. The Casino module is provided with large package of integrations that is constantly expanding. The CRM Engine allows full flexibility in terms of segmentation and setting parameters.

“We are very excited to be part of ICE London, which is the biggest exhibition in the global gaming industry,” shared Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital. “I believe that the combination of innovative and attractive products and the eye-catching contemporary design of our stand is a guarantee for a memorable debut of EGT Digital at this important event.”

See also: More than 50 top-performing titles of EGT Digital are now live on Betmarket