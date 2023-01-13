More than 50 top-performing titles of EGT Digital are now live on Betmarket

This partnership includes titles from Bell Link, High Cash, as well as the single progressives Rise of Ra, Versailles Gold.

Press release.- EGT Digital sent off 2022 appropriately by starting a new partnership with Betmarket.

In December, the provider made more than 50 top-performing games from its portfolio available to the operator’s customers. This includes titles from Bell Link, High Cash, Clover Chance jackpots, as well as the single progressives Rise of Ra, Versailles Gold, 20 Super Hot, 40 Super Hot, and Burning Hot.

“Тhis collaboration has put an excellent finish to the year for EGT Digital,” said Tsvetomira Drumeva, Head of Sales at EGT Digital. And she added: “We are very pleased that Betmarket, who are well acquainted with EGT’s land-based products and services, have trusted us for the iGaming sector as well. The fact that they decided to implement so many of our games speaks for itself about their great confidence in us. I am confident we will fully justify it and exceed their expectations.”

Valentin Bozhilov, CEO of Betmarket, also shared his thoughts about the partnership with EGT Digital: “The interesting gaming content on different themes and the fascinating jackpots of EGT Digital enriched a lot the choice of our customers and attracted many new players, which was our main goal. I believe that this is only the beginning of a long-term fruitful cooperation between our two companies.”