EGT Digital receives a licence for operation in Sweden

Press release.- EGT Digital has announced its authorisation to operate in Sweden. The company was granted a licence from the Swedish Gambling Authority (Spelinspektionen) to manufacture, provide, install, and modify software for the online gambling industry. Now, all main products of the Bulgarian provider – the X-Nave platform and the in-house developed games, are available to the local market.

Standing out with great versatility, EGT Digital’s “all-in-one” betting platform X-Nave enables operators to build and grow a successful business online. It includes 4 main modules: Sport Product, CRM Engine, Gaming Aggregator, and Payment Gateway, offering multiple tools for creating highly personalized content that is fully tailored according to players’ tastes and requirements. Еach of the platform’s modules can be part of the complete solution or function separately, as they can be integrated with developments of third-party providers.

EGT Digital’s portfolio of games covers over 120 casino titles, including 4 jackpots: Bell Link, High Cash, Clover Chance, and Single Progressive Jackpot. Featuring a wide variety of themes, bonuses, and high winning chances, they provide rich gaming choices for different types of players and are currently among the favorites in more than 50 jurisdictions globally.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, commented: “Obtaining this licence is an important step for us. Thanks to it, we have the opportunity to enter the Swedish market, which is a top priority for us. This will allow us to continue our expansion into other European countries and consolidate our status as one of the preferred igaming providers on the continent.”