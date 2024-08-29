Tsvetomira Drumeva, EGT Digital: “SiGMA Eastern Europe will enable us to reach even more potential customers from the region”

Tsvetomira Drumeva, Head of Sales at EGT Digital, discusses the company’s preparations for SiGMA Eastern Europe and reveals the company’s plans for the future.

Exclusive interview.- In an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, shared insights on the company’s preparations for SiGMA Eastern Europe, the company’s latest products and plans for the following months.

How are you preparing for SiGMA Eastern Europe and what are your expectations for the exhibition?

This is the first participation of EGT Digital in SiGMA Eastern Europe Summit and we are very excited to have the opportunity to present to its visitors the best of our portfolio.

I am confident that the event will be very productive and will enable us to reach even more potential customers from the region and reveal to them how our gaming solutions can make their business even more prosperous.

What online products do you plan to showcase at the event? Are you planning to surprise visitors with any innovative content?

Among the latest products on display at our booth will be the title Burning Hot Instant. This is the newest addition to our very popular Clover Chance Jackpot and, as the name suggests, it’s the first instant game in its range. Inspired by our classic Burning Hot series, Burning Hot Instant will fascinate players with a mystery jackpot and immediate rewards and will certainly become one of the favourite games from EGT Digital’s portfolio.

Of course, we will also demonstrate the novelties and the upgrades of our in-house developed “all-in-one” betting platform X-Nave and its 4 main modules: CRM Engine, Sport product, Gaming Aggregator and Payment Gateway, which can function as part of the complete solution or independently, as they can be integrated with developments of third-party providers.

The company participated in SiGMA Americas for the first time this year. How was your experience and what do you think were the show highlights?

Yes, this year we made our debut at SIGMA Americas. I am glad to say that our performance there has been excellent. Our products aroused great interest among Brazilian operators, with a large number of whom we had fruitful meetings and I am confident that In the near future, we will have the chance to realize the enormous potential of our iGaming products in the local market.

EGT Digital has recently signed various partnerships in Romania, what do these collaborations mean to the company? What are the plans in the region?

The countries of the Balkan Peninsula and Romania in particular are among the strongest markets for EGT Digital and the numerous deals we have signed with local operators are proof of that. We are beyond happy that we are so popular among Romanian players and can’t wait to continue providing them with high-quality gaming products, offering a perfect mix of great entertainment and impressive winnings.

What are your plans until the end of 2024?

By the end of the year, we plan to take part in several more important gaming exhibitions, including SBC Summit Lisbon, G2E Las Vegas and SIGMA Malta.