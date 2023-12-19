EGT Digital in partnership with Vbet to bring unforgettable gaming experience to Armenian players 

Vbet players can now enjoy EGT Digital first-class gaming content.

Press release.- EGT Digital is proud to announce its partnership with the leading Armenian betting site www.vbet.am. Now its customers can enjoy Bell Link, High Cash, Clover Chance and Single Progressive Jackpot, containing more than 90 top-performing slot titles.

At players’ disposal is also the multiplayer game xRide, in which winnings are generated by increasing multiplier and the participants can track in real-time the results of everyone else playing at the moment.

“We are very happy that Vbet are now among our partners,” shared Tsvetomira Drumeva, Head of Sales at EGT Digital. “The good results of our joint work are already a fact and I am confident that this is only the beginning of a stable long-term collaboration, thanks to which we will provide local players with access to first-class gaming content.”

Ruzanna Elchyan, Head of Gaming at Vbet, also expressed her positive expectations about the cooperation with the Bulgarian provider: “EGT Digital’s games have been demonstrating an excellent performance so far and are our customers’ favorites. I believe that they will attract many new visitors to our site and will facilitate the strengthening of our leadership market positions.”