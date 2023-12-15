EGT Digital’s gaming content is ready to captivate Admiralbet’s customers

EGT Digital’s games are now live on Admiralbet.rs, which will further expand their presence in the Serbian market.

Press release.- EGT Digital’s games are live on one more of the top betting sites in Serbia: www.admiralbet.rs Its visitors now can dive into the fascinating world of Bell Link, High Cash, Clover Chance and Single Progressive Jackpot.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of Sales at EGT Digital, shared: “Thanks to our collaboration with Admiralbet we have the opportunity to present our high-quality gaming content to the customers of one of the most prominent online casinos in the country and strengthen our positions on the local market, while at the same time supporting the operator to gain even more popularity among Serbian players.”

Milan Djurmez, head of Online Gaming at AdmiralBet Serbia, also commented positively the cooperation with the Bulgarian provider: “EGT Digital’s titles very quickly won the hearts of our customers and are currently among the most preferred on our site, which is not surprising given the success of EGT’s land-based products. We look forward to trying their next proposals.”