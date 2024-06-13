EGT Digital celebrates the success of its games on Get’s Bet

Since the integration, the new games has consistently been among the most sought-after games on the site.

The Romanian platform incorporated several of EGT Digital’s classic games that quickly became favourites among players.

Press release.- Get’s Bet, one of the most popular online casinos in Romania, has recently added EGT Digital‘s gaming content to its portfolio with immediate success.

According to the company, the captivating titles from Bell Link, Clover Chance, High Cash and Single Progressive Jackpot have already caught the attention of getsbet.ro. visitors and are a hit.

Cristian Roman, CEO of Get’s Bet, said: “We are very pleased with the performance of EGT Digital’s slots. Our customers are impressed by their fascinating themes, many bonuses and high winning chances. Since we integrated them, they have consistently been among the most sought-after games on our site.”

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, also shared her satisfaction with the collaboration. She commented: “Partnerships like the one with the respected operator Get’s Bet prove once again how much potential our products have for the Romanian market.

“We are very happy that they have chosen us as their gaming content provider, and I am confident that in the future our cooperation will continue to contribute to increasing their betting site’s popularity and attracting more and more fans of high-quality slot entertainment.”