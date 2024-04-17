EGT Digital and PublicWin: A successful combination in Romania

PublicWin has added EGT Digital titles to its gaming portfolio.

Press release.- One more prominent betting site in the Romanian market enriched its gaming portfolio with the slots of EGT Digital. The titles of Bell Link and Clover Chance jackpots have won the hearts of the visitors to PublicWin’s site since the very beginning, currently being among their favourites.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, said: “We are happy that EGT Digital’s games are once again demonstrating excellent performance. We would like to thank Public Win for choosing us as one of their providers of high-quality casino games, and I believe that we will soon have the opportunity to expand our partnership with them.”

Alex Marin, COO at PublicWin, added: “EGT Digital’s titles fit perfectly into our concept of always offering to our customers fresh and attractive gaming content. The results so far show that we have made the right decision and in the near future players on our site will be able to enjoy more slot products of the Bulgarian provider.”

