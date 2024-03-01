EGT at Irish Gaming Show 2024: An expectedly good combination

EGT brings bestsellers and novelties to the Irish Gaming Show 2024, showcasing slot cabinets, VIP models, Spider casino management system, and igaming solutions.

Press release.- EGT is thrilled to announce its participation in the Irish Gaming Show 2024, which will take place in Dublin on March 05 and 06. As always the company will present a special selection of bestsellers and high-potential novelties.

On display will be the well-known slot cabinets of General Series, which will stand out with their eye-catching outlook with frameless HD displays, following the latest design trends, and the numerous ergonomic features, providing maximum comfort during the play.

The VIP models will further enhance players’ experience thanks to the comfortable multimedia chairs, giving full control over the main game functions. The cabinets will reveal the rich variety of the General multigames, among which will be the latest mixes Bonus Prize General, Winner Selection 3 and 4, containing some of the most popular titles of EGT.

Visitors will also be able to try their luck and get additional winnings with the jackpot bestsellers Bell Link, Gods & Kings Link, Premium Link and Coin Jackpot.

The casino management system Spider will show what invaluable assistance it can provide in managing the daily activities in a gaming facility.

EGT Digital will also present its portfolio of igaming solutions, currently including instant games and more than 100 slot titles, jackpot solutions, as well as its in-house developed “all-in-one” betting platform X-Nave, giving the technology and tools operators need to build a successful and competitive igaming business.

Stefan Dimov, director of EGT Ireland, Northern Ireland and Portugal, commented: “Irish Gaming Show is a very important event for us and I am glad that this year it will once again give us the chance to meet with our current customers, as well as to start new partnerships. We will be expecting our guests at stand 1-4.”