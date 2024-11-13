Chris Newsome becomes 1xBet ambassador

The famous Filipino basketball player has signed a one-year cooperation agreement.

Press release.- The global betting company 1xBet and the famous Filipino basketball player Chris Newsome have signed a one-year cooperation agreement. Fans can expect a great promo, various activities, even more drive, and big wins.

Champions duo

Chris Newsome began his professional career in 2015 as a member of Meralco Bolts and was named PBA Rookie of the Year in his first season. For almost 10 years with Bolts, the basketball player captivated thousands of fans with his performance, won the PBA Philippine Cup 2024, and was twice selected to the PBA All-Star team. Newsome can do literally everything on the court: he successfully plays the shooting guard and small forward positions, and shifts to the point guard position for Gilas Pilipinas. He is a great player who leads the offense, makes key blocks, and steals, and his high basketball intelligence turns any game into a real show.

1xBet shares Newsome’s values: the desire to win, perseverance, and team spirit. The betting brand provides players with the best sports gambling opportunities, including profitable promos, high odds, and favorable conditions for unforgettable victories.

1Xbet invites fans to get closer to their favorite player

1xBet will organize fan meetings with Chris Newsome, draw branded merchandise with the sportsman’s autograph on its social networks, and launch an exciting promo with a generous bonus for the first deposit.

“We are excited to have Chris Newsome join the 1xBet family. Our brand helps fans to be closer to their idols and we will soon launch a joint promo with our new ambassador. We are confident that basketball fans will be thrilled. Together with Chris Newsome, we will make the game more outstanding,” said a representative of 1xBet.

“I am glad to partner with 1xBet, a trusted international brand that has supported sports in Asia for many years and always strives to be at the top. I have been working hard to make the game easier accessible to fans and now I want to open up new ways of entertainment and leisure for them,” shared Chris Newsome.