Play’n GO unveils its latest novelties and releases in a new episode of the GO Show

Play’n GO’s latest episode of the GO Show unveils new game releases, insights from a US road trip to meet key clients, and highlights from G2E Las Vegas.

Press release.- A new episode of the GO Show, Play’n GO’s monthly web show has just been released and comes with plenty of surprises.

The November edition of the GO Show has blended new releases with an engaging US road trip and highlights from Play’n GO’s attendance at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas. Furthermore, Play’n GO has unveiled some new features in store for the festive season, which is just around the corner.

New game releases: Piggy Blitz Disco Gold and Rich Wilde and the Pearls of Vishnu

One of the standout announcements was the release of Piggy Blitz Disco Gold, a sequel that promises not only vibrant gameplay but also lucrative opportunities for players.

Featuring the signature Golden Piggy, this 6×4 online slot allows players to trigger instant prizes and introduces a second-chance element in the base game. However, the real excitement begins with the free spins feature, where players can choose between Free Mystery Spins or Blitz Spins. This decision-making element enhances the player experience by incorporating opportunities to upgrade, gain higher multipliers, and get more spins.

The GO Show’s hosts have also teased the return of Rich Wilde. In this new title, Rich Wilde and the Pearls of Vishnu, the stakes are higher than ever. The base game features a progressive multiplier for each new drop, while three scatter symbols trigger the free spins feature. Once players are in the free spins, they have to keep an eye out for Pearl symbols, as they award additional spins and increase the multiplier. The base game also includes a bonus feature where players venture through the Ancient Temple to find hidden treasures.

Play’n GO anticipates the festive season with a special release

Adding to the festive season, Play’n GO has also announced the release of Boat Bonanza Christmas, a holiday edition of the popular fishing game. This version adds a seasonal twist with Christmas-themed graphics, a festive spirit and new rewards.

The expansion of Wildest Gambit

Building on the success of Gerard’s Gambit from last year, the team has introduced Wildest Gambit, an expansion that continues the theme of educating players about slot mechanics. However, this newest release has a twist: Play’n GO wants players to get to know the Wilde family.

This game has three different levels to start with and it’s all based on the Wilde family. Each of its members has its own adventure and location. This instalment takes players across three distinct locations—Chile, Peru, and India—each featuring unique wild symbols inspired by past games, such as multiple wilds, sticky wilds, and expanding wilds. Completing challenges in these locations unlocks the final destination: Egypt, where all the Wilde features converge to reveal grand prizes.

Sobek’s Godly Spins: a mythical adventure

Another notable mention was Sobek’s Godly Spins, a 5×3 slot with 30 paylines that centres around the crocodile-headed god of the Nile. The game encourages players to seek out pyramid symbols, which lead to free spins (up to 20) and bonus rounds featuring multipliers that can reach up to ten times the original win. Furthermore, landing two or more scatters during the free spins lets players unlock another wheel that comes up with a random amount of free spins.

A U.S. road trip and strategic expansion

In a segment dedicated to Erik Hellström and Anna Fältström recent US road trip, Erik highlighted the importance of engaging with key clients across five states.

In October, Play’n GO announced a five-state partnership with US operator DraftKings, which also includes its sister brand, Golden Nugget. Having launched in New Jersey, Michigan, and Connecticut earlier this year, the announcement marked a clean sweep of five regulated states where Play’n GO is active and in partnership with DraftKings.

Back to the US road trip, Erik highlighted the company is making sure they have the right games for the US market, including Building Bucks and Piggy Blitz Disco Gold, both designed with the US player in mind.

G2E Las Vegas: a show of strength and relationships

The GO Show has also revisited Play’n GO’s attendance at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas, one of the world’s premier events in the gaming industry.

Eric spoke about the company’s growing influence in the US and the relationships they have cultivated over the years. “The main takeaway is definitely the relationships we’ve been able to build throughout the years we’ve been live in the US and the positivity we’ve heard from our current and potential clients,” he said.

Footage from the Play’n GO booth showcased the company’s efforts to engage the gaming community and show its latest releases.

Looking ahead: Building Bucks and Christmas ventures

Near the end of the episode, Ramona asked Eric what he was most looking forward to at the end of 2024 and he answered he was excited to see how Building Bucks performs in the US.

Another major release on the horizon is Midnight Princess: Christmas Kingdom, Play’n GO’s first Christmas-themed slot tailored specifically for the American market.