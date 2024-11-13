Red Rock Resorts reports $468m in revenue for Q3

The casino operator’s revenue rose 13.7 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Red Rock Resorts has published its financial results for the third quarter that ended September 30. It reported revenue of $468m, 13.7 per cent higher than in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was $182.7m, an increase of 4.3 per cent year-on-year, and net income was $55.4m, down 19 per cent from $68.4m in the same period of 2023.

For Las Vegas operations, net revenue was $464.7m, an increase of 13.9 per cent from $408m in the same period of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was $202.6m, an increase of 5.8 per cent. Casino revenue was $314.2m, while food and beverage revenue was $83.3m and room revenue $45.2m.

Station Casino brand has Red Rock Resort and Casino, Green Valley Ranch, and the new Durango Casino & Resort. Red Rock said it intends to move ahead with the Durango’s expansion by the end of the year.

Stephen Cootey, chief financial officer and executive vice president said the company remains committed to strategically investing and offering new amenities to guests in order to drive incremental visitation and spending. “We expect to continue to invest in our existing properties throughout 2024, including adding local favourite China Mama at Palace Station later this year,” he said.

Red Rock also plans to invest in its Sunset Station and Green Valley Ranch properties in 2025. At Sunset Station, where Red Rock recently renovated the race and sportsbook and did a partial casino remodel, the company will add a new country-western bar, a new Mexican restaurant and a new centre bar. At Green Valley Ranch, Red Rock will undertake a $150m refresh of rooms from June to November.