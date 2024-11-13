Ohio casinos and racinos report $191m in revenue for September

Gambling revenue marginally matched the figure from September 2023.

US.- Ohio’s casinos and racinos reported $191m in gambling revenue for September. That’s $13m less than in August, which saw a new monthly record of $204.1m. The figure reported by the Ohio Casino Control Commission was up slightly from September 2023, when the casinos and racinos reported $190.3m.

Ohio’s four casinos (Hollywood Columbus, Jack Cleveland Casino, Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati and Hollywood Toledo) saw revenue of $81.6m, down from $83.1m last year. The seven racinos, MGM Northfield Park, Miami Valley Gaming, Scioto Downs, JACK Thistledown Racino, Hollywood Mahoning Valley, Hollywood Dayton, and Belterra Park, reported $109.4m, up from $107.2m.

The totals reported by the Lottery Commission do not include wagering on horse races. For the first nine months of the year, gaming revenue stands at $1.8bn, level with the same period last year.

Sports betting in Ohio

Ohio’s sports betting handle was $863m in September, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission. That’s the highest monthly total this year and the highest since November 2023.

The handle was up 25 per cent from September 2023 and 57.5 per cent from August of this year ($548.7m). Consumers wagered $842.4m on sports online and $20.7m at retail sportsbooks.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission reported taxable revenue of $106.2m, a 29.8 per cent increase from the same month in 2023, and 116.6 ahead of August this year. Online sports betting generated $102.9m and sportsbooks $3.2m.