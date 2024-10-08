Nadia Popova: “EGT machines and games are always up to date with the latest trends in the sector and feature original and fascinating concepts”

EGT’s Chief Revenue Officer and VP Sales & Marketing, spoke to Focus Gaming News about the company’s latest gaming innovations ahead of G2E Las Vegas 2024.

Exclusive interview.- EGT will be present at G2E Las Vegas 2024, one of the most important events in the gaming industry, which will take place from 8-10 October at The Venetian Expo.

To find out more about EGT’s plans for this year’s event, Focus Gaming News spoke to Nadia Popova, chief revenue officer and VP sales & marketing at EGT, who discussed the company’s new product offerings ahead of the event and highlighted which factors determine EGT’s success in so many markets on a global level, including the Americas region.

What new slot machines or gaming products will EGT be showcasing at G2E Las Vegas this year? Are there any specific innovations you are particularly excited about?

As usual, EGT will present a rich selection of products at G2E Las Vegas, with many of them being entirely new for the markets in the region. Among the developments we expect to generate the most interest is the latest addition to our absolute bestseller Bell Link – the multigame Bell Link 2. Including 10 titles, 5 of which are brand-new, the mix will enrich even further the gaming diversity of the jackpot and will quickly become a preferred choice for players and operators.

Another jackpot solution with great potential, that will be at the disposal of the guests to our booth, will be Bell Link Boost. Featuring 6 captivating games and the option to be connected with Gods & Kings Link jackpot, Bell Link Boost will offer an exciting experience, providing players with the chance to earn even bigger winnings thanks to the Boost feature, amplifying the amount of the highest jackpot levels.

We will also showcase two more Asian-themed jackpots: Sheng Sheng Bu Xi, which was presented for the first time several months ago, and Zhao Cai Shuang Yu, which will make its debut during G2E Las Vegas.

The selection of new products will be complemented by the brand-new multigame series Supreme Selection, presented by the mixes Supreme Green Selection and Mega Supreme Fruits Selection. They will showcase some of the most popular titles of EGT’s portfolio, housed in the well-established General Series cabinets.

With G2E being one of the largest gaming exhibitions, how important is this event for EGT in terms of connecting with new and existing partners?

G2E Las Vegas is among the exhibitions with the greatest significance for us, as it allows us to meet with current and potential new customers not only from the Americas region but from around the world. We are always happy to have the opportunity to see them and demonstrate to them all our high potential product solutions that can make their business results even better.

How has EGT adapted its products to meet the different preferences and regulations in various markets, particularly in the Americas region?

Many factors determine EGT’s success in so many markets on a global level, including the Americas region. Along with research and strict adherence to regulations in each jurisdiction we operate in, I believe that flexibility is the main feature of our products, guaranteeing their status as favourites of the gaming audience. On the one hand, our developments are designed in a way that they can satisfy every player’s wishes, regardless of which part of the world they are from, and on the other hand, they are versatile enough to meet specific tastes and preferences of certain regions and markets.

Slot machines and games are core products for EGT. How do you ensure that they remain appealing to both new and seasoned players in such a competitive market?

In order for a business to grow and succeed in a highly competitive environment like the gaming industry, it needs to offer innovative products. Our machines and games are always up to date with the latest trends in the sector and feature original and fascinating concepts, including a perfect combination of entertainment and numerous bonuses. That is the reason why they are so popular both among players who already have experience with various gaming solutions, and among those who are just starting to discover the world of gaming.

With such rapid growth and global presence, what are EGT’s long-term goals, particularly in the American markets, and how do you plan to achieve them?

Our long-term plans are primarily related to entering new jurisdictions, while at the same time, we will strive to strengthen our leadership positions in countries where our products are already well known and widely preferred by the local gaming audience. Americas region and more particularly Latin America together with Europe are among the traditionally strong markets for us. We intend to continue to expand our presence there, sticking to the well-tested formula of always being close to our customers and giving them exactly what they need.