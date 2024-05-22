edict egaming seals collaboration deal with Atomo Gaming

Merkur Group subsidiary edict egaming has teamed up with Spain-based company Atomo Gaming.

Press release.- edict egaming GmbH has teamed up with Atomo Gaming, a Spain-based company concentrated in the development of computer platforms for games, as well as the development of online and land games and B2B integrations. Within the scope of a collaboration, the Merkur Group subsidiary, which specialises in sales and distribution of games for the online casino market, is making the popular Merkur games available to Atomo Gaming and its online casinos in South America via its proprietary Aggregator Solution.

In the future, a wide range of Merkur slots will be available on the platforms of Atomo Gaming’s various gaming brands.

Dominic-Daniel Liénard, CEO of edict egaming GmbH, explained: “Atomo Gaming is one hundred percent committed to delivering only the safest, most secure, and most fun games and enjoys enormous success thanks to its high-quality products. With this cooperation, we have gained an internationally established partner, especially in the South American market. We are proud to be able to provide our diverse portfolio of Merkur games and are confident that our offering will be met with great enthusiasm,”

Ramon Monros, CEO of Atomo Gaming, also rated the partnership with edict positively: “At Atomo Gaming we are happy to be able to integrate the Merkur games into our portfolio. We appreciate the trust of this great developer of market-leading games and we are sure that it will soon lead the player preferences in Ecuador on Bet593, in Guatemala on our brand Bet502 and many more countries where we are present with our platform”.