ECA welcomes the United Kingdom back as a member

Press release.- The European Casino Association is delighted to announce the return of UK casino operators as members of the association. During the ECA General Assembly held by the members on the occasion of the Casino Industry Forum, at Casino Baden in Austria on September 28 and 29, the official induction of eight casino operators from the UK was approved, including: Aspers Group, Crown Aspinalls, Genting Casinos UK, the Hippodrome Casino, Les Ambassadeurs, Mayfair Casino, Rank Group and Metropolitan Gaming.

Per Jaldung, chairman of the ECA, commented: “It was a great disappointment when the UK left the ECA in 2020, and from the outset, we have been working to bring them back. The UK has a thriving land-based gaming industry, and we are extremely proud that our joint efforts have led to the successful re-entry of the UK as a full member of the ECA. UK casino operators have a lot to offer to the network of continental European operators, and we are thrilled to extend our membership to include the UK.”

Simon Thomas, chief executive of the Hippodrome Casino, has worked with the ECA to formalise the induction of UK casino operators jointly with the ECA Board. The eight casino operators have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the ECA for the UK to become a full association member.

Simon Thomas stated: “I am delighted to be back in the fold of the European Casino Association. As the representative for the eight UK casino operators within the ECA, we are stronger together through shared experiences. As a full member, we will be capitalising on the knowledge base of the European land-based sector and the incredible value it creates for its members. I’m delighted to be back as a member of the ECA and look forward to the next General Assembly at ICE London on February 7th.”