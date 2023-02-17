Dutch MPs propose tough two-strikes approach on gambling ads

The Netherlands is due to implement a ban on all untargeted gambling ads.

MPs are still pushing for tougher rules on gambling ads.

The Netherlands.- Dutch MPs continue to push for a tougher approach to gambling advertising. A cross-party group has now suggested a “two-strikes-and-you’re-out” rule for operators whose ads reach young people.

They propose that operators whose reach customers aged under 24 more than twice should have their gaming licences suspended or cancelled. The proposal was made in a series of ten questions submitted to parliament by Mirjam Bikker (Christian Union) Michel van Nispen (Socialist Party), Kees van der Staaij (Reformed Political Party) and Songül Mutluer (Labour).

The Netherlands has passed legislation that bans all untargeted gambling advertising, both digital and physical. That was due to come into effect in January but the implementation has been delayed. In the meantime, however, targeted ads must not reach those aged under 24.

The gambling regulator KSA has already issued fines against JOI Gaming and TOTO Online for breaching this rule by sending messages to their entire customer database, without excluding those aged under 24. However, in their submissions to legal protections minister Franc Weerwind, who has overseen the introduction of ad restrictions, the MPs suggest that more could be done to prevent such breaches.

The MPs also asked when the complete ban on untargeted gambling ads will come into effect. It’s been reported that the ban is unlikely to be fully implemented until at least April.

