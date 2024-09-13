Dutch gambling regulator issues penalty order to operator over change in management 

The KSA says the operator failed to fully disclose details of the change.

The Netherlands.- The Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has warned a gambling operator that it could be fined for failing to share full details relating to a change in management. The regulator did not name the operation in question but said an international company had recently taken it over.

Operators are required to report these changes in management to the regulator as part of their licence conditions. The KSA said that in this case, the operator had provided some information but not all of the details requested of it. That meant the KSA was not able to undertake its operator reliability tests.

The regulator has given the operator 20 days to provide the required details. If it fails to do so, it could be fined €25,000 per day up to a maximum of €250,000 until it provides the information.

The regulator said: “The KSA stresses that the integrity of providers is a high priority. It is the provider’s responsibility to demonstrate this reliability with the correct information. If an investigation by KSA shows that the reliability of a director is not beyond doubt, or if providers do not deliver the correct information, the KSA can take enforcement action.”

Last month, the KSA contacted operators over alleged breaches of The Netherlands’ rules on payouts after a probe found that 13 may have failed to comply with licence requirements. The investigation found that nine operators obstructed payouts to customers while four were suspected of doing so. The regulator had previously issued a reminder to operators in March, noting that the Dutch Gambling Act requires player payout requests to be actioned immediately without conditions. That means operators cannot set a minimum payout amount or wagering requirements.