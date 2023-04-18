Durango Casino Resort names Christy Eigenrauch as vice president

The new hotel and casino will feature 83,000 square feet of casino space.

Eigenrauch has also been named assistant general manager of the Las Vegas property, which will open later this year.

US.- Durango Casino Resort in Las Vegas has appointed Christy Eigenrauch as vice president and assistant general manager of the property, which is set to open in late 2023. Eigenrauch will support all aspects of the resort and oversee pre-opening operations.

An 18-year veteran of Station Casinos and third-generation team member, Eigenrauch began working for the company while completing her degree at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Eigenrauch’s time with Station Casinos has provided her with experience in different areas of the gaming industry, including hospitality, revenue management, casino and gaming operations, marketing, and sales.

Eigenrauch said: “Just like all locals, Station Casinos holds a place in my heart as they make locals and tourists feel at home with their world-class accommodations, amenities, and dining.

“I am honored to be given this opportunity to bring Las Vegas the next generation of a Station Casinos property with the opening of Durango Casino and Resort, and I look forward to welcoming our new Team Members and the entire Las Vegas community soon.”

The new hotel and casino will be located in the southwest part of Las Vegas near Rhodes Ranch. It will occupy a 71-acre parcel on South Durango Drive near the 215 Beltway.

It will feature 83,000 square feet of casino space and state-of-the-art sports book, a 15-floor tower with over 200 hotel rooms, convention, and meeting spaces, a resort pool with cabanas, upscale and casual dining, outdoor social areas, complimentary parking, and more.

Las Vegas visitor spending reached a record $79.3bn in 2022

A new report from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) has revealed that the total economic output related to visitor spending in 2022 reached a record $79.3bn. That’s an increase of 24.7 per cent from the previous record set in 2019.

The annual Economic Impact of Southern Nevada’s Tourism Industry report outlines economic impacts associated with the region’s tourism industry and convention travel, including visitor spending on rooms, dining, shopping, sports, local transportation and other activities and amenities.