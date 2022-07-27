Drift enters Pascal’s gaming portfolio

Drift is the latest addition to the Pascal Gaming portfolio.

Press release.- Pascal Gaming keeps on conquering new horizons and offering more games and solutions to its operators and players by implementing fresh, energetic and appealing games.

This time Drift comes as the latest addition and introduces a real mind-blowing Hollywood movie experience for those players who crave high winnings and amazing gameplay at the same time.

The game stands on strong feet with its advanced diversity of features, inclusive of random multipliers, a golden ring and bonus game, game result checking possibility and provable fairness system and definitely high winning chances.

As a non-stop game, Drift allows players to join in and place their bets at any time, speeding up the pleasure of winning with dreamy supermodels and supercars. Players spin the car wheel after placing their bets and the initial amount starts to increase. Big wins are guaranteed if they cash out before the cars explode, otherwise, they will lose the game.

As simple as the game is, it stands out with meticulous features and interfaces that make the players completely get engaged in the gameplay and enjoy the whole process. In succession, the engagement leads to establishing a solid ground for growth and high revenues for operators.

See also: Pascal Gaming presents Non-Stop Baccarat