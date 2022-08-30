DraftKings to open permanent sportsbook at Golden Nugget Lake Charles, Louisiana

Opening on September 1, the largest sportsbook in Louisiana will have 3,200 square feet of TV screens and over 300 seats.

US.- Ten months after Golden Nugget Lake Charles launched its temporary DraftKings sportsbook, the permanent venue is to open. The Draftkings Sportsbook at the Louisiana casino is expected to open on September 1, according to a news release from the Golden Nugget Casino.

The facility will offer 3,200 square feet of TV screen playing live sports, 16 video poker machines, three blackjack tables, 300 lounge seats with VIP areas and 30 self-service kiosks spread across 12,000 square feet. The retail sports book will be open weekdays 10am – 11pm and weekends 9am – midnight.

Besides sports betting, DraftKings will also have the DraftKings Sportsbook Bar & Grill, which it says will offer “a variety of dining options during breakfast, lunch and dinner, including a ‘quick grab’ menu.”

DraftKings’ senior director for retail sportsbooks, Michael Kibort, said: “We are thrilled to be opening our permanent retail DraftKings Sportsbook inside the Golden Nugget Lake Charles. The massive space, big screen TV’s, odds boards, and dining options will bring the DraftKings brand to life in an ideal setting to experience live sports.”

Louisiana voters agreed to allow sports betting in the state in 2020. The state’s sports betting handle was $118.3m in July, according to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That makes July the sixth month in a row to see a decline.

The figure was down 10 per cent from the $171.1m wagered in June. The seven online sportsbooks in Louisiana took $103.3m in bets, while retail sportsbooks were responsible for $15m. Louisiana sportsbooks took $20.6m in gross revenue, nearly double the $10.6m won in June and a hold of around 17.4 per cent.

The state collected $2.48m in taxes, up 71.8 per cent from $1.4m in June. Since the October 31 retail sports betting launch, Louisiana has generated nearly $17m in sports betting taxes.

