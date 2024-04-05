DraftKings signs sponsorship agreement with New York Racing Association

DraftKings has become an official betting partner of the Saratoga Race Course and the Belmont Stakes Racing Festival.

US.- DraftKings and the New York Racing Association (NYRA) have announced an agreement establishing DraftKings as an official betting partner of the Saratoga Race Course and the Belmont Stakes Racing Festival as well as the presenting sponsor of the Travers.

At the Belmont Stakes Racing Festival, from June 6 to 9, DraftKings’ advance deposit wagering offering, DK Horse, will be the presenting sponsor of the $500,000 DK Horse Acorn. Meanwhile, the 155th running of the $1.25m DraftKings Travers on August 24 will form part of the Saratoga Race Course, which will open July 11 and continue through September 2.

Christopher Cipolla, general manager, horse racing, DraftKings, said: “Bringing DraftKings and DK Horse back to Saratoga for a second consecutive year is a tremendous honor. Having our branding present throughout the summer at one of the most beautiful and well-attended race tracks in all of the world and being named the presenting sponsor of this year’s Travers and Acorn further cements our commitment to the sport of horse racing.”

Tony Allevato, NYRA chief revenue officer, added: “DraftKings is a premier brand within the rapidly growing sports wagering marketplace, and this arrangement will help to introduce world-class racing to a wider audience of fans and bettors. This will be a tremendously exciting year at Saratoga Race Course, and we thank DraftKings for supporting New York horse racing.”