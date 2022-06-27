DraftKings and Chicago Cubs host beam signing ceremony at Wrigley Field sportsbook

The two-storey retail sportsbook will be finished by 2023.

US.- DraftKings and the Chicago Cubs have hosted a beam signing ceremony to commemorate topping off at the DraftKings Sportsbook at Wrigley Field, Chicago. DraftKings CEO Jason Robins and Cubs president of business operations Crane Kenney hosted the ceremony. Scot Pepper, president of Pepper Construction, Andy Lansing, president and CEO of Levy, and Aleksandar Sasha Zeljic, principal at Gensler also took part.

The two-story retail sportsbook, slated for completion by 2023, will cover 22,350 square feet. Located on the corner of Addison Street and Sheffield Avenue at the southeast corner of Wrigley Field, it will have a capacity of 1,000.

The sportsbook will feature a 2,000-square-foot video screen and a scrolling ticker displaying odds, scores and player information. It will offer betting kiosks, over-the-counter ticket windows and a restaurant.

Robins said: “We are thrilled to celebrate the latest milestone in our collaborative efforts with the Chicago Cubs to bring a world-class entertainment experience for customers to iconic Wrigley Field. DraftKings is proud to be associated with one of the most historic and recognized organizations in all of sports as we near completion of this highly anticipated project.”

Kenney added: “Today’s beam signing ceremony marks a significant milestone with longtime partner DraftKings to create a one-of-a-kind sportsbook that will enhance the gameday environment for fans and visitors to Wrigley Field. With our opening planned for 2023, we’re excited to add a year-round entertainment venue to campus.”

Designed by Gensler, the general contractor for the sportsbook is Pepper Construction with Marquee Development serving as the owner’s representative.

In December, Chicago City Council’s Joint Committee on Zoning and License City Council gave its OK to a move to lift the ban on in-stadium sports betting in the city. The decision was validated by nineteen votes to seven. The proposal would initially allow sports betting at five stadiums.

Bally’s makes $40m initial payment for Chicago casino

Bally’s Corporation has paid the $40m it pledged as part of its pitch for the $1.7bn Chicago casino, located at the Tribune Publishing site in River West. The $40m will be used to support the city’s pension costs. Bally’s will also pay the city $4m annually and projects $200m in yearly tax revenue.

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement: “This is the first down payment from the casino on the future of Chicago’s pensions and a clear indication of the City’s commitment to its hard working public safety professionals.

