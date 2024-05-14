Dr. Shocker set to prove an ‘electrifying game’ from Galaxsys

Galaxsys continues to light up the game’s vertical with the release of its electrifying game, Dr. Shocker, a thrilling action-packed game.

Press release.- Galaxsys is gearing up for its next major game release, Dr. Shocker, which will be available on the web and mobile.

Dr. Shocker offers a thrilling, fast-paced experience where players connect electric cables to win. The ”doctor” in question is the game’s central character, who busily tries to connect electrical cables without being ”shocked”. The game aims to win with the highest possible odds, and the electricity running towards the cables is electrifying.

Vigen Safaryan, chief product officer of Galaxsys, commented, “We are always looking to make our games fun, engaging, relevant, and authentic around a central relatable character such as Dr. Shocker. It won’t come as a shock that this game includes all our key player engagement features, such as the Bonus Game, Auto Bet, Buy Bonus and 3 Bonus modes enjoyed by casino players.”

Safaryan added: “This new turbo game not only expands our reach but also enriches the gaming experience for players. It has the potential to become a star in our portfolio, much like Ninja Crash, which recently won the ‘Most Played Game’ award in Latin America. Galaxsys is focused on our commitment to expanding our games, ensuring players always have access to the most exciting gaming experiences.”