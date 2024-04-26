Galaxsys Ninja Crash received the “Most Played Game” award at SiGMA Americas

Galaxsys’ game has been awarded as the Most Played Game 2024 at the SiGMA Americas Awards Show.

Press release.- Galaxsys has announced that its high-performing fast game, Ninja Crash, has been honoured with the prestigious industry title of Most Played Game 2024 at the SiGMA Americas show in São Paulo, Brazil. The company stated, “that this thrilling game, known for its lightning-fast pace and innovative gameplay, has captivated players worldwide”.

The SiGMA Americas show was attended by 10,000+ delegates, exhibitors, and regulators connected to the igaming industry. Galaxsys’s team was in attendance showcasing Ninja Crash’s newest upgrades which include landscape mode for mobile, auto play mode, and an improved algorithm, for increased player engagement and revenue opportunities.

Hayk Sargsyan, CEO of Galaxsys, commented: “Latin America is a growth market for our games. We have recently attained certifications in Peru and Colombia as our operator partners expand in the region. Our team attended and exhibited at the SiGMA Americas show, and therefore, to be recognised by industry peers for our fast game Ninja Crash, which has just been upgraded with multiple enhanced features as the Most Played Game of 2024, is the ‘icing on the cake.’

We are deeply grateful for the recognition of our games’ popularity in Latin America, and the opportunities that trade shows like SAGSE and SiGMA Americas provide to increase our brand awareness and potential operator partners’ pipeline. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the organisers of SiGMA Americas and the esteemed industry judges for this award, whose recognition of our hard work and dedication is truly appreciated. We reiterate our unwavering commitment to delivering the best gaming experiences across our expanding portfolio of games.”