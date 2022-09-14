Downtown Grand Las Vegas appoints Andrew Economon as general manager

With 20 years of experience in executive positions, Economon will oversee all hotel operations.

US.- Downtown Grand Las Vegas Hotel & Casino has named Andrew Economon as general manager. With 20 years of experience in executive positions in food and beverage, entertainment, gaming operations, property development, and management, Economon will oversee all hotel operations.

Economon joined Downtown Grand Las Vegas in June from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Sacramento at Fire Mountain as vice president of hospitality. He has worked previously in St. Louis, San Antonio, California and in Spain and Greece.

Economon commented: “I couldn’t be happier with my decision to join Downtown Grand and am truly humbled that I was asked to lead this outstanding team. I look forward to all that we will accomplish through the end of this year and all that is to come in 2023 and beyond.”

Economon serves on various boards to support school districts and foundations along with the Chambers of Commerce. Previously, he was a board member of the Epicurean Charitable Foundation.

Silverton Resort in Las Vegas closes to begin $45m renovation

The Silverton Casino Hotel in Las Vegas has closed its 300-room hotel and pool to begin work on a $45m renovation. Work will last at least five months, with the project expected to be finished in early 2023. The casino, restaurants, aquarium, Veil Pavilion, Johnny Rockets, Starbucks and Bass Pro Shops will remain open.

Guest rooms and suites will be transformed into “rustic-luxe” rooms with their “own design stories”. Some of the themes include Cowboy Kitsch Collection, Rustic Modern Collection, and Livin’ Lodge Collection. The move is inspired by sister property Hotel Drover, which opened in 2021.