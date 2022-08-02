Silverton Resort in Las Vegas closes to begin $45m renovation

The project is expected to be finished in early 2023.

The hotel and the pool will be closed for at least five months.

US.- The Silverton Casino Hotel in Las Vegas has closed its 300-room hotel and pool to begin work on a $45m renovation. Work will last at least five months, with the project expected to be finished in early 2023. The casino, restaurants, aquarium, Veil Pavilion, Johnny Rockets, Starbucks and Bass Pro Shops will remain open.

Guest rooms and suites will be transformed into “rustic-luxe” rooms with their “own design stories”. Some of the themes include Cowboy Kitsch Collection, Rustic Modern Collection, and Livin’ Lodge Collection. The move is inspired by sister property Hotel Drover, which opened in 2021.

Casino President Robert Kunkle said: “It’s going to be an entirely new hotel and pool experience. We’re going to be a substantially improved product.”

Silverton CEO Craig Cavileer added: “It’s been a nice recovery for all of us in Las Vegas. We’re ready now. Rather than do it in phases or chunks of rooms, we decided to do it all at once. We’ve had a good operating margin, good return and good customer spend. It’s been really good for us.”

The casino is marking its 25th anniversary after opening in 1997. Located off Interstate 15 at Blue Diamond Road, Silverton will soon have an NBA-ready arena nearby.

In March, the Silverton Casino Hotel renewed its partnership with NASCAR driver Josh Williams, with the Las Vegas venue serving as the primary sponsor of his number 78 Camaro. The renewed sponsorship – the fourth deal between the casino and the driver – began on March 5 with Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Las Vegas Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa announces transformation plans

Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in Summerlin, Las Vegas, has announced plans to upgrade its dining, entertainment and gaming offering with new additions. The new dining offer will include restaurants from Penny Chutima and Lou Abin’s Bua Food Group, including an oyster bar, Kallisto, a new Greek restaurant Naxos Taverna and the third Valley location Thai eatery Lotus of Siam.

As for gaming new features, the venue will see Red Rock’s existing high-limit slots area upgraded to include 73 games, a dedicated cage and a new casino bar.

