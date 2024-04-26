Colorado launches campaign on illegal gambling

The Colorado Division of Gambling’s campaign aims to educate about the risks associated with illegal gambling.

US.- The Colorado Division of Gaming has launched the illegal gaming awareness campaign “Play legit. Gamble only where legal”. The initiative aims to educate about the risks associated with illegal gambling.

The regulator said: “In Colorado, gambling opportunities abound, but not all are legal. Illegal gambling operations not only fail to protect players but can also serve as a breeding ground for serious crimes, including fraud, human trafficking, drug trafficking, and burglary, posing a threat to public safety and community well-being”, stated the Colorado Division of Gaming.”

Chris Schroder, director of the Colorado Division of Gaming, commented: “With many certified and legal gambling sites available, it’s never worth it to put yourself in danger. Together, let’s play by the rules and ensure that Colorado remains a safe and responsible gaming destination. By recognizing and preventing illegal gambling, we all win.”

Colorado reports sports betting handle reaches $537m in February

Colorado’s sports betting handle was $537m in February. That’s an increase of 26 per cent year-on-year but 10 per cent down month-on-month. Players bet $533.5m online, with the remaining $3.5m wagered via retail sportsbooks.

The Colorado Department of Revenue reported that gross gaming revenue was $25.8m, 14 per cent higher compared to February 2023 but down 52 per cent from January ($53.5m). Taxes collected in February reached $1.3m, a 3.57 per cent increase over February 2023 ($1.2m),but down 68.46 per cent from January 2024 ($4.1m).