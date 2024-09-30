Downstream Casino Resort selects Passport Technology platform

Downstream Casino Resort, in Oklahoma, has selected Passport Technology’s Lush loyalty and rewards platform and Mira player enrollment kiosks.

US.- Downstream Casino Resort, in Oklahoma, has selected Passport Technology’s Lush loyalty and rewards platform and Mira player enrollment kiosks for its gaming floor.

Lacy Applegate, vice president of marketing for Downstream Casino Resort, said: “The flexibility and customization offered by the Lush platform were major attractions for our organization. Our marketing team is eager to harness these features to boost enrollments, enhance loyalty, and drive engagement.”

Diallo Gordon, chief executive officer for Passport, added: “I am a huge fan of the Quapaw Nation and the substantive growth, job creation, and development they’ve realized over the past 16+ years to the Oklahoma, Missouri, and Kansas tri-state area. We are thankful for the opportunity to be a part of their growth and are blessed they are a part of our loyalty family.”

Alyssa Beaver, vice president of sales and marketing for Passport, commented: “Downstream is a huge account for us and part of our growth story in Oklahoma. We love the Downstream approach to loyalty and engagement and are looking forward to a long, prosperous relationship built on service.”

Downstream Casino Resort opened in 2008 and offers gaming, dining, live entertainment and amenities.

New casinos openings and expansion

Rock & Brews Casino Braman has opened its new Rock & Rollers Slot Room. The 2,300 square feet slot room is equipped with nearly 80 Class II games. On September 7, Rock & Brews and Indigo Sky Casino & Resort in Wyandotte celebrated the groundbreaking of Rock & Brews Restaurant & Concert Bar, slated to open in spring 2025.

Apache Lonestar Casino, in Devol, Oklahoma, has announced an expansion scheduled for completion by the end of 2024. It will add more than 2,000 square feet of gaming space and will introduce additional seating and new menu options at the Lonestar Bar & Grill. The expansion will introduce new games including Texas Hold ’em.