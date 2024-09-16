Two Oklahoma casinos announce upgrades and openings

Rock & Brews Casino Braman and Indigo Sky Casino & Resort have announced improvements.

US.- Two Oklahoma resorts casinos are revamping their properties. Rock & Brews Casino Braman and Indigo Sky Casino & Resort have announced upgrades and openings to improve their services.

On September 8, Rock & Brews Casino Braman celebrated the opening of its new Rock & Rollers Slot Room with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Rock & Brews’ co-founder and Kiss frontman, Paul Stanley. The 2,300 square feet slot room is equipped with nearly 80 Class II games including Hunt for Aztec Riches, Hunt for Neptune’s Gold, and Hunt for Meatloaf’s Treasure Tails.

Adam Goldberg, CEO of Rock & Brews Restaurants, said: “We’re expanding now because of all of you, spending your time here, enjoying the Rock & Brews,. We really appreciate that and we’re going to continue to grow. With many new things that may happen out on some of these grass fields here, be able to bring you out, even stay overnight in the future. It will be really great. We’re going to do that.”

On September 7, Rock & Brews and Indigo Sky Casino & Resort in Wyandotte celebrated the groundbreaking of Rock & Brews Restaurant & Concert Bar, slated to open in spring 2025.

The new restaurant, which is the first in the area to have an elevated stage in the dining room that transforms into a rock and roll concert bar, will be equipped with 269 seats, along with a dance floor that’s large enough to accommodate 175-250 guests. There’s a 25-foot-wide concert stage.