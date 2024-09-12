Oklahoma’s Apache Lonestar Casino announces expansion

The venue will add more than 2,000 square feet of gaming space.

US.- Apache Lonestar Casino, in Devol, Oklahoma, has announced an expansion scheduled for completion by the end of 2024. It will add more than 2,000 square feet of gaming space and will introduce additional seating and new menu options at the Lonestar Bar & Grill. The expansion will introduce new games including Texas Hold ’em.

Kristopher Killsfirst, Apache Lonestar Casino manager, said: “Our goal has always been to provide our guests with an exceptional experience. This expansion reflects our commitment to continually improving our offerings and providing more variety and excitement for our guests.”

General manager Michael Spell added: “The Lonestar Bar & Grill has quickly become a favorite among our guests, and we’re excited to offer even more with this expansion. The additional seating and menu options will ensure that our guests can enjoy a great meal as part of their visit to Apache Lonestar Casino.”

Apache Lonestar Casino, owned and operated by the Apache Tribe of Oklahoma, opened on April 22.

Muscogee Nation to build new casino in Coweta, Oklahoma

The Muscogee Nation and Muscogee Nation Gaming Enterprises announced a $100m capital investment to build the Coweta Casino Hotel on 17 acres at the southeast corner of East 131st Street South and State Highway 51 in Coweta, Oklahoma. The project is set to break ground in September and is expected to open in Spring 2026.

The 104,000-square-foot development will feature a 35,000-square-foot casino with 750 gaming machines and a 46-room hotel with a pool, fitness centre and event space.