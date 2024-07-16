If you’re playing roulette in the US, you’ll often have numerous options for playing. Double zero roulette is one of the most common options, but going into a game without knowing what you’re doing is never a good idea. If you’ve already played single zero roulette, the good news is that many of the things you’ve already learnt will be transferable.

Today, you’ll find out everything you need to know about double zero roulette. We’ll talk about the payouts you can expect to receive when playing, along with offering some ways that you can increase your chances of winning.

You will also learn about the differences between single zero and double zero roulette, along with the rules you should follow when playing. Let’s get started.

What Is Double 0 Roulette?

Double zero roulette is a version of roulette that, as the name suggests, has two zeros on the wheel. When playing, you’ll see 38 numbers. Both 0 and 00 exist, and the rest of the table and wheel will follow numbers 1 through 36.

Like other types of roulette, your main aim is to guess which number will form part of the final outcome. You can pick from several betting types, and if you want to hedge your bets, it’s possible to choose multiple numbers at once.

When playing double zero roulette, it’s worth noting that like in other kinds of roulette, you will have to deal with a house edge. The house edge is 5.26%, as is the case for other forms of American roulette. This is higher than the European version, which – contrastingly – is 2.7%.

The Double Zero Roulette Wheel

The double zero roulette wheel has all of the same numbers as you’ll find on the table, meaning that it also has 0 and 00 – plus the other numbers ranging from 1-36. You will use the table to place your chips on the number(s) you’d like to bet on. After each player has done that, the dealer will then spin the wheel.

If the ball lands on a number or color that you’ve chosen, you’ll win a payout – we’ll talk more about that in a moment. A large number of casinos in Las Vegas have a double zero roulette wheel, so you won’t have any problems if you need a place to start wagering.

Double Zero Roulette Payout

The payout in double zero roulette will depend on the bet that you place. As mentioned earlier, you’ll have to deal with a house edge of 5.26%. This will impact how much you make in profits. How much you make will depend on the bet that you place, and below is a breakdown of what you can expect.

First of all, it’s worth mentioning that when you win a payout in roulette, you won’t get the actual amount of money back. By this, we mean that you’ll get your profits PLUS the stake you originally wagered. So, for example, 35/1 payouts would give you $36 if you bet a dollar ($35 + the $1 stake). If you wagered $2, you’d get $72 back ($70 profit + $2 stake), and so on.

Here’s a breakdown of the different payouts for double zero roulette:

Betting on one number: 35/1, regardless of what it is

Betting on two numbers: 17/1

Betting on three numbers: 11/1

Betting on four numbers: 8/1

Betting on five numbers: 6/1

Betting on six numbers: 5/1

You’ll also find a handful of bets that will return lower odds, and this is because they are typically more likely to happen. So, if you don’t want to take huge risks, you may want to consider implementing these.

12 numbers: 2/1

18 numbers: 1/1 (also known as evens or EVS). This also includes red/black bets, which is where you wager on the ball landing on any number within one of these colors or the other.

How Much Does Double Zero Pay in Roulette?

If you bet on a double zero in roulette, you will receive a payout at 35/1 odds. This is the same as betting on any single number in roulette, and you would receive the same payout if you wager on a single zero instead.

When you bet on the double zero and land it, all other bets will automatically lose. It’s quite rare that you land on 00, but if you think the risk is worthwhile, you should strongly consider placing this bet.

Double Zero Roulette Strategy: Bets to Choose

When betting in double zero roulette, it’s a good idea to think strategically – even if you have to rely on a large element of luck. There are several betting types that can help you increase your chances of receiving a payout, and knowing what they are – along with when to use them – will go a huge way toward achieving this.

Below are some of the most essential bets you should consider when playing double zero roulette.

The D’Alembert Strategy

The D’Alembert strategy is one of the more riskier roulette betting methods, but it can enhance your rewards if you use it effectively. Every time you lose a round in roulette, you have to increase your bet by one. On the other hand, you should drop your bet by one each time that you win.

By increasing your bet each time you win, you can potentially improve the payout that you will receive if you eventually win. However, it’s worth noting that there is – naturally – risk associated with this because you aren’t guaranteed a payout at any point.

The D’Alembert strategy has similarities to the Martingale strategy. But with the Martingale system, you double your bet each time you lose. You should have a bigger budget to use this strategy as you will often lose more times than you win.

The James Bond Strategy

The James Bond roulette strategy is a little more complex than some of the other betting types in roulette, but it’s actually quite easy to understand. So, if you want to add another dimension to the way that you play, it’s well worth thinking about adding this strategy into some of your roulette games.

When using the James Bond strategy, you will place your stake in the following layout:

70% on numbers 19 through 36

25% on 13 through 18

10% on 0

The benefit of using this bet is that you cover different parts of the table, and if you land on 0, you can get a bigger payout than would otherwise have been the case. However, in most cases, you will have lower payouts and will need to focus on more of a long-term strategy if you want this method to work fully for you.

The Paroli System

The Paroli system is another type of betting where you increase or decrease your bet depending on what you achieved in the previous round. When you use this strategy, you start by wagering the same each time you place a bet. Unlike some other betting types, you do not decrease your stake if you lose.

Each time you win, you should then place double what your previous fixed rate was. So, if you bet $10 until you win the first time, you then increase that to $20. Next time, you’ll increase it to $40. Your aim is to win three times in a row.

After winning three consecutive games, you’ll reset to the initial base. You basically repeat this until you don’t want to play roulette anymore or you run out of money.

Red or Black

Red or black is the easiest bet to understand in roulette, and it involves betting on all of the red or black numbers. You receive an evens payout if you’re successful, and it’s pretty straightforward. However, due to the low returns, you should wager higher stakes if you want it to be really successful.

The red or black bet simply relies on the wheel landing on whichever color you bet on. The number doesn’t matter as the returns are the same. If you’re new to roulette, consider starting with this one and then moving onto others that are more complex.

Single Zero vs. Double Zero Roulette: What’s the Difference?

Single zero roulette and double zero roulette are very similar, but the two main differences are with the number of zeros and the house edge. When playing single zero roulette, you only see 0 on the table and wheel.

Single zero roulette also has a lower house edge than double zero roulette. When playing this game, you’ll deal with a house edge of 2.7%. If you have the option between the two at a casino, it’s a good idea to play single zero roulette instead as your potential payouts are bigger. All of the other rules, besides odds, are the same; one number in single zero roulette has 37/1 odds due to the lower house edge.

Double Zero Roulette Rules

Many of the rules in double zero roulette are the same as other forms of roulette, but it’s worth recapping them (or becoming familiar with them if you have never played the game before). Here are some of the most essential things to consider:

The odds in double zero roulette are fixed. It doesn’t matter which number you land on if you have a single number in your bet; it’ll always pay 35/1.

The house edge is 5.26%.

To place a bet, you’ll have to place your chips in the correct position on the table.

Some casinos have minimum and maximum bets; make sure that you adhere to these.

Everything You Need to Know About Double Zero Roulette

Double zero roulette is a common form of roulette that you will find in many casinos across Las Vegas. However, you can also play it elsewhere. It’s worth trying to find single zero roulette tables if you can because the rules are mostly identical, but you will have a better payout than you would with the same bet in double zero roulette.

Now that you’ve read this guide, you should have all the information you need to effectively play double zero roulette.

