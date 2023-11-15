Digitain signs cooperation agreement with Winner.ro 

Winner.ro has started cooperation with Digitain for a sportsbook using a bespoke API solution.

Press release.- Digitain today announced that it started cooperation to deliver a sportsbook using a bespoke API solution with one of Romania’s leading online operators, Winner.ro.

Vardges Vardanyan, founder of Digitain, commented on the partnership: “I’m delighted with our whole team to work with Winner in the regulated Romanian market. As a brand, they have shown continued growth over the last ten years of their operations and continue to push the boundaries regarding technology and product innovation for their players. We therefore look forward to supporting Winner in the next phase of their growth journey with Digitain’s award-winning sportsbook.”

Winner CEO Nicklas Zajdel, added: “Product leadership is our objective, and I am thrilled to go live with Digitain. We are now accelerating in the direction we have defined as our future strategy, which is to have the best customer and product experience with unique features and local content. I look forward to working with Digitain in continuing to innovate our sportsbook product and deliver value to our players.”

Dragos Buriu, founder of Newton (platform provider of Winner.ro), said: “We have admired Digitain over the years as the company has expanded its business solutions within the B2B igaming supply chain. The business puts its customers and people first when delivering complex solutions for today’s omnichannel operators. We look forward to working with Digitain’s team as we further accelerate our growth in the Romania market over the months ahead.”