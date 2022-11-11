Digitain agrees Turbo Games deal with Spribe

Digitain announced a new partnership with Spribe in order to add their portfolio of Turbo Games to the Digitain operator network.

Press release.- Leading iGaming software solutions supplier, Digitain, is delighted to announce that it has partnered with Spribe in order to add its original and innovative portfolio of Turbo Games to the Digitain operator network.

For Digitain, Ashot Sahakyan, International Relations director, explained, “Fast games have been one of our recent hero products, in terms of popularity, growth in revenues and in bringing a new demographic to our partners’ operations and we are pleased to build on this success by adding Spribe’s signature collection of Turbo Games to our platform.

Spribe’s portfolio of nine exciting and engaging games combine new easy-to-understand mechanics with ground-breaking features that will further drive social interaction and stimulate betting activity for our partners.”

David Natroshvili, managing partner at Spribe, added, “We’re excited with our new partnership with Digitain, and we are sure their operators and their players will be thrilled with the unrivalled experience that our games have to offer.”

“Turbo or Fast Games are a new category of casino game that allows operators to engage the millennial and generation z demographics and engage them with content that is fun, social and allows them to bet on their ability to beat the game and cash out at the right moment.”

