Digitain appoints seasoned Peter Nolan to lead new Research and Development Team

Nolan is an iGaming veteran, with over 20 years of online experience.

Press release.- Leading global sportsbook and casino platform provider Digitain has announced the appointment of Peter Nolan to the new role of Group R&D Director.

Peter Nolan is an iGaming veteran, with over 20 years of online experience. He was part of the small team that launched Ladbrokes.com in 2001 and went on to be Customer Operations Director at Sky Betting and Gaming in 2004. In 2010 he launched his own iGaming consultancy and has since worked internationally for clients such as Codere, Betfair, STV and Digitain.

Vardges Vardanyan, Founder of Digitain said, “I am very pleased to formally welcome Peter to the Digitain family in this exciting new position. As a consultant, we have had a productive relationship with Peter since 2012 and I’m sure that this will continue in his new role as Group R&D Director, where we will benefit from his extensive experience across both iGaming products and global markets.”

Peter Nolan stated, “I am delighted to join Digitain in the role of Group R&D Director. Digitain is a highly progressive iGaming company with an inspirational leader and highly effective teams across the business, and I look forward to developing their Research and Development capability, in order to help in their continued customer-focused growth.”