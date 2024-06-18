Digitain and SoftGamings expand partnership

The product has been developed through the use of the latest cutting-edge technology.

The companies have expanded their partnership through the integration of virtual sports.

Press release.- Digitain has expanded its partnership agreement with SoftGamings to include Digitain’s in-house virtual sports products. Through product expansion, SoftGamings is granted access to Digitain’s in-house virtual sports of virtual football, European Cup, horse racing, greyhound racing and more, with a new match/event every 2 minutes, 20,000+ daily events, 150+ betting markets, and 10+ extra markets.

According to the firm, the product has been developed through the use of the latest cutting-edge technology to give players the feeling of authentic sports, with unique betting markets to drive player engagement, cross-sports betting within events, as well as revenue opportunities.

Ani Mkrtchyan, Digitain’s chief sales officer, said: “SoftGamings is a highly respected platform provider in the igaming industry. We are delighted to expand our partnership with SoftGamings in order to provide Digitain’s In-House Virtual Sports. Our virtual games portfolio continues to grow and will be available to more operators and their players via the SoftGamings platform.”

Anna Kiselova, head of partnerships at SoftGamings, commented: “As a platform provider in the igaming industry, our company has entered into a strategically important partnership with Digitain. The games of the leading gambling platform provider for online casinos and Sportsbooks are now available for seamless integration through the unique API platform of SoftGamings.

“In the future, we plan to expand our existing agreement with Digitain by adding their new products to our offerings as well. We strive to provide solutions of the highest quality and are excited to enrich the gaming portfolio for our clients.”