Digitain appoints Alonso Jibaja as LatAm Regional Sales Director

Press release.- Digitain has announced the appointment of Alonso Jibaja as LatAm Regional sales director. This strategic move is set to further strengthen Digitain’s position in the Latin American market.

Alonso has over ten years of experience and a track record in sales and commercial roles across Latin America and North America and is now part of Digitain’s sales leadership team.

According to the company, he brings extensive experience in the igaming industry and expertise in LatAm operations and sales strategies. “His comprehensive understanding of B2B and B2C igaming in LatAm will undoubtedly be an invaluable addition to Digitain, already established in that region,” added the company.

Digitain’s chief revenue officer, Iain Hutchison, commented on the appointment: “I’m delighted to have Alonso join our team. With a depth of experience in sales and commercial development roles for some major platform providers, Alonso will support, provide, and facilitate comprehensive solutions as Digitain expands its services to B2C partner operators in regulated markets across the LatAm region.”

Alonso Jibaja, LatAm Regional Sales Director, expressed his enthusiasm for the new role: “I am truly excited to be a part of Digitain, a company that has consistently expanded its business solutions within the regulated igaming supply chain globally. The company’s customer-centric approach and its commitment to its people when delivering complex solutions for today’s multi-jurisdictional regulated operators have always impressed me. I am eagerly looking forward to meeting with new and existing partners and collaborating with the Latam sales team and all departments in the coming months ahead.”