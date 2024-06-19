Digitain wins Sportsbook Platform Supplier Award at The EGR B2B Awards

The supplier wins the Gold Award 2024 at the ceremony recently held in London.

Press release.- Digitain, a provider in sportsbook and igaming solutions for over 20 years, has won the accolade of Gold Award for Sportsbook Supplier of the Year at the EGR B2B Awards recently held in London.

Iain Hutchison, Digitain’s chief revenue officer, expressed on behalf of Digitain and its whole team: “We are humbled by this recognition and industry award. Our entire teams all work tirelessly to deliver and equip our partner operators with the best sportsbook platform solutions and customer experience.”

Then, he added: “Our unwavering commitment to the highest quality and customer experience levels is at the core of our operations. We are dedicated to ensuring our partners thrive in today’s digital betting marketplace with our robust, scalable, and regulatory-approved solutions. We are excited to continue serving the needs of our partners, both now and in the future, with the same level of dedication and commitment.”