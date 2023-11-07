Detroit casino stike continues

The Detroit Casino Council is still negotiating.

US.- Workers at Detroit’s three land-based casinos continue to strike over pay and working conditions. The strike began almost 20 days ago.

Over the weekend, the Detroit Casino Council released a video saying that progress had been made in negotiations but that was room for higher wages and better health care coverage. The council’s negotiating committee said operators had come down from $60 to $40 on healthcare premium costs. Companies also offered a $1.95 per hour increase in the first year of new contracts, but the union wants $3.25.

About 3,700 workers at MGM Grand Detroit, Hollywood at Greektown, and MotorCity casinos began to strike last month off the job after negotiations failed to reach an agreement on new contracts.

The Detroit Casino Council, which comprises UNITE HERE Local 24, UAW, Teamsters Local 1038, Operating Engineers Local 324 and the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters, says workers were forced to “shoulder heavier workloads” during the Covid-19 pandemic while receiving minimal pay increases under the three-year contract agreed in 2020.

They claim that Union members want to “win contract gains that would bring Detroit casino jobs back in line with the standard of good jobs” now casino revenues are rising post-pandemic.