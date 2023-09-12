Design Works Gaming signs deal with Hard Rock Bet in New Jersey

The game developer has signed a partnership with Hard Rock Digital’s online platform.

US.- Game developer Design Works Gaming (DWG) has signed a partnership with Hard Rock Digital’s new Hard Rock Bet platform in New Jersey. DWG content will be available to Hard Rock’s online players, including Armadillo Artie: Gone Wild and Tiger Palace.

The online casino will bring additional content to its players over the coming months, including DWG’s LuckyTap titles and Vegas-style steppers. Hard Rock Digital launched Hard Rock Bet in New Jersey for online players and guests of the retail sportsbook at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Hard Rock Digital SVP of casino Grant Williams said: “Our Hard Rock Bet online casino has been a hit so far in New Jersey with the addition of more casino games – hundreds more – to our all-new, easy-to-use app and web experiences. We’re excited for the addition of DWG’s popular titles to our robust gaming portfolio and to continue adding more games each month to entertain our players like no one else can.”

DWG CEO Troy Zurawski added: “Hard Rock’s iconic brand and reputation combined with DWG’s high-performing content is a winning combination. The partnership is a logical next step for both of us as we each look to further scale our presence in New Jersey. The Hard Rock team has nearly 50 years of experience providing world-class entertainment, so they know what to deliver to keep their players coming back for more. And our content is proven to do just that.”

Earlier in 2023, DWG signed a deal with DraftKings in Connecticut. The firm has also signed a deal with Rush Street Interactive (RSI) for the Pennsylvania igaming market.

New Jersey gaming revenue down slightly in Q2

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement reported that casino licensees’ second quarter 2023 net revenue reached $819m, a 1.2 per cent decrease over the same quarter last year. Atlantic City casinos posted gross operating profit of nearly $146m, down 20.5 per cent from the same period a year ago, and less than the $159m posted in the second quarter of 2019.

Hard Rock posted the largest operating profit at $30.4m, down 20 per cent. Tropicana posted $25m, down 18 per cent, Ocean casino $24m, up 54 per cent, Harrah’s $18m, down 15.5 per cent, Caesars $15.3m, up 8.3 per cent, and Borgata $12.3m, down nearly 71 per cent.