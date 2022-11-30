Design Works Gaming extends partnership with DraftKings to Michigan

The new agreement will allow DraftKings players in Michigan to play DWG’s gaming titles.

US.- Design Works Gaming has extended its deal with DraftKings to cover Michigan. It comes after they signed a deal covering DWG’s igaming suite for New Jersey in September. DraftKings players in Michigan can now play DWG titles, including Double Fancy 7s and 10X Fortune.

Troy Zurawski, DWG CEO, said: “DraftKings is one of the initial innovators of the US interactive market and they have carefully constructed a competitive, exciting ecosystem for their players.

“The fact that their team has prioritised bringing DWG titles to every market as fast as possible really speaks to the quality of our content and how it resonates with their players.”

DWG was granted a licence to provide its games to operators in the state by the Michigan Gaming Control Board in October 2021. It agreed to a partnership with BetMGM earlier this month.

Michigan reports record igaming revenue in October

Michigan’s commercial and tribal operators have reported a combined $190.2m in gross online gaming and sports betting receipts for October. That’s an increase of 7.7 per cent from September’s $176.5m.

Internet gaming gross receipts were a state record $141m, beating the $132.4m record set in April 2022 and up 9.5 per cent from September’s $128.7m. The Michigan Gaming Control Board reported gross sports betting receipts of $49.2m compared with $47.8m in September – a 2.9 per cent increase.

Combined adjusted internet gaming and internet sports betting receipts were $158.5m – $126.7m from gaming and $31.8m from sports betting. Monthly internet gaming receipts were up $10.9m or 9.4 per cent and sports betting up by $4.6m or 16.9 per cent compared with September.