Denver Broncos coach blasts NFL gambling policy after suspensions

US.- The Denver Broncos’ new head coach, Sean Payton has criticised the NFL’s gambling policy, arguing that the league should take some accountability for a spate of betting violations committed by players this offseason. Since April, 10 NFL players have been suspended for gambling. The Denver Broncos defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike was suspended on Monday.

Payton said: “When you have a bunch of players getting D’s, you have to start looking at the message, and we’ve had a lot of D’s in our league this year with this policy.”

“Shame on us,” Payton added. “And we’re going to send them home for a year, where they can’t be around. The idea that you just go away, shame on us.”

Payton takes issue with how the league is approaching gambling and how it’s conveyed to players. While not excusing players for violating the rules, Payton said the league’s messaging is confusing. The NFL acknowledged last month that the communication regarding its gambling policy had not been perfect. It tried to lay out the rules more clearly with six key rules for players.

