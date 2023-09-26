Denmark launches mandatory ID cards for retail betting

The new regulations come into effect this week.

Denmark.- New rules have come into force requiring Danish players to use ID cards for retail betting. The government left it up to licensed operators to decide how their cards will be presented, be it in the form of a physical card or a virtual card accessible in operators’ mobile apps, but all IDs must be linked to the gambling account through which winnings are paid.

The government said the aim of the new requirement is to improve consumer protection and reduce the risk of minors placing bets. The cards will also allow players to set deposit limits and are intended to avoid players losing access to any winnings if they lose their betting slips. From October 1, players who register on the ROFUS self-exclusion list will be unable to enter retail betting establishments.

However, as the requirement applies to all channels and operators have the option of offering virtual cards, it’s possible that players who don’t have online accounts will need to open one.

The initiative is also intended to help prevent money laundering. Earlier this month, Tipwin was fined DKK100,000 (€13,400) for breaches of Denmark’s anti-money laundering legislation. The gambling operator had been reported to police by the Danish gambling regulator, Spillemyndigheden, in June last year.

The operator was found to have violated two subsections of the Danish Money Laundering Act. Spillemyndigheden accused it of having grossly and negligently breached rules on AML risk assessments, policies and internal controls. In September last year, the Malta-based operator was issued with injunctions demanding its compliance with rules.