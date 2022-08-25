Focus Gaming News | North America | iGaming

Delaware online gaming revenue reaches new record in July

Delaware's igaming handle grew 58 per cent year-on-year in July.
08/25/22

Revenue from igaming in Delaware amounted to $1.25m.

US.- According to the figures released by the Delaware Lottery, the state’s online gaming revenue reached $1.25m in July, beating the previous monthly high of $1.22m set last April. Igaming revenue rose 58 per cent year-on-year and 12.1 per cent from the $1.1m registered in June this year.

Online video lottery accounted for $1m of revenue for July, with table games at $165,378 and poker rake and fees $43,944. The igaming handle was $39.4m, also a record and an increase of 58 per cent compared to July 2021. Players spent $26.8m on video lottery and $12.6m on table games.  

Delaware Park was the leading operator in the igaming sector with $377,753 in revenue off $16.2m in bets, ahead of Bally’s Dover on $377,753 from $12.9m and Harrington Raceway with $332,904 off $9.8m in wagers. Delaware Park registered an igaming handle increase of 87 per cent compared to July 2021.

