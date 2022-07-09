Delaware sports betting handle sinks in June

Delaware's handle for the year to date is down 25 per cent year-on-year.

Delaware’s sports betting handle fell to its lowest since August 2020.

US.- Delaware’s sports betting handle was $3.5m in June, down 41.1 per cent against the same month in 2021. It’s the lowest since August 2020. The handle for the first six months of 2022 is down 25 per cent year-on-year at 36.1m.

The number of wagers placed in June was the lowest of the year at 112,200. Revenue was down 67.1 per cent year-on-year at $212,768.

Delaware Park led the way with almost half of the revenue and handle. Players staked $1.7m, half of what they staked in June 2021. The sportsbook took $100,914 in revenue, down 72.7 per cent.

Dover Downs came second in the operator ranking, with revenue of $57,411 from stakes of $1m, its lowest total since July 2020 when the venue was closed for much of the month. Meanwhile, Harrington Raceway took $827,598 in bets and made $54,443 in revenue.

See also: Delaware sports betting revenue down 44.5% year-on-year in March